Rag’n’Bone Man Starts Dating Mum-Of-Three Waitress After Splitting Up From Wife.

12 months after the breakdown of his marriage, Rag’n’Bone Man has proven he is ‘Only Human After all’, as he’s fallen for a new woman. The singer is now reported to be dating down-to-earth mum-of-three Zoe Beardsall, who works as a waitress in a cafe near his home in East Sussex.

A source close to Rory, his real name, said: ‘Rory’s fame has been a bit strange to him because while he loves making music, he’s a regular guy and wants to have a normal life. ‘With Zoe, they just really get along and like each other. Neither of them has had an easy ride when it comes to ­relationships but they’ve become really close. They both have kids too, so they feel like they’re on the same page.’

The singer was said to be devastated when he split from his wife — just six months after they wed in tracksuits. They have son Reuben, two, together and a sphinx cat named Patricia. Their wedding featured a cake version of Patricia, which was later donated to an addiction charity.

