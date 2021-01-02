PSG Confirm Mauricio Pochettino As New Manager replacing Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain has announced the appointment of former player, the Argentinian, Mauricio Pochettino, as their new head coach – replacing the German, Thomas Tuchel, who was fired in December – his fourth managerial position, but his first one since being fired by Tottenham in November 2019.

He takes over with the club sitting in second position in Ligue 1, just one point adrift of leaders Lyon, and is reported to have signed an 18-month contract, with a possible one-year extension.

Pocchetino posted a message on the club’s official PSG website saying, “I am really happy and honored to become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain. I would like to thank the Club’s management for the trust they have placed in me. As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes”, in reference to his two-year spell as a player, where he made close to 100 appearances between 2001 and 2003, in a team that featured superstars Ronaldinho and Nicolas Anelka.

