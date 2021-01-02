Prominent Journalist And Activist Murdered By Gunmen In Afghanistan

ANOTHER prominent journalist and human rights activist has been murdered by gunmen in Afghanistan

Prominent Afghan journalist and civil rights activist Bismillah Adil Aimaq was killed on Friday, January, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car her was travelling in, according to a spokesperson for the governor of the Ghor province. His companions in the vehicle, including his brother, were unharmed. Aimaq was reportedly returning from a visit with his family near Feroz Koh when he was murdered.

Reporter’s Without Borders (RSF) reports Afghanistan to be one of the deadliest places in the world to work as a journalist, with female journalists particularly at risk, and the country has seen a spate of similar killings in recent weeks.

On December 10, another journalist and activist, Malalai Maiwand, was gunned down on her way to work.

According to a report by RSF, Mexico, Iraq, Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan are the most dangerous countries for media workers.

