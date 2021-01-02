PORTUGAL’S Government Declares National Day Of Mourning After Death Of Fado Legend Carlos Do Carmo this morning

The legendary Portuguese fado artiste, Carlos do Carmo, has reportedly passed away this morning (Saturday), aged 81, after suffering an aortic aneurysm in the hospital, and within hours of his death, tributes were flooding social media from all corners of the globe, for a man who was credited with introducing fado to the worldwide audiences, having performed in most of the famous auditoriums, including the Royal Albert Hall in London, and was known as being ‘Portuguese cultural history’.

Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa’s office issued a statement saying, “It is with extreme consternation and profound sadness that the government learnt today of the death of Carlos do Carmo and decided to declare a Day of National Mourning to take place on Monday, January 4, 2021″, and also proposed that President Marcelo would award a posthumous ‘Order of Liberty’ “For the decisive role that Carlos do Carmo had in the renewal of fado”.

A top international music company tweeted, “One of the most loved Portuguese artists, known as ‘Sinatra’ of the soulful, melancholic music of fado”, while Agence France Presse called Carlos do Carmo “The voice of Lisbon”, with Efe news agency in Spain described him as the “Masculine voice of Fado”, and The Portuguese Navy followed with, “Lisbon, awoke today a little sadder. From the Tejo, forever, Carlos do Carmo”.

Universal Music has announced the release of his last album “E ainda?” (and still?) for later this year.

