Politician offers to ‘pay police’ after being caught at illegal NYE party

A Spanish politician who reportedly offered to ‘pay police’ after being caught hiding behind a bar at an illegal New Year’s Eve party in Salamanca, has resigned.

COMMUNICATIONS Secretary for Ciudadanos in Salamanca, Carlos Mateos, was one of a group of revellers flouting Covid restrictions at a leisure centre when police broke up the party.

According to Salamanca24horas.com, he was found hiding in a bar and after initially showing “regret” he then allegedly “snapped” at officers and told them: “I’ll pay you”.

Party colleague and Vice President of the Junta de Castilla y Leon, Francisco Igea, took to Twitter to commend the police for their “immense work” and reveal Mateos’ resignation.

The police discovered the party after noticing lights inside the premises after midnight – the curfew in Salamcanca is 10pm) – and could hear laughter and music coming.

Officers knocked on the door but got no response. Minutes later the owner of the premises said that only he and an employee were there.

But the police searched and found five people hiding behind the bar, one of them Mateos.

According to the same publication, he offered to pay police to keep quiet, and told them “your boss is me and I don’t care about these sanctions”.

