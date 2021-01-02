Police have named the victim of a fatal Newham stabbing as Abiola Olalekan Akerele, 28, as a teenager is charged with murder.

AKERELE died of a stab wound to the heart in Stondon Walk, East Ham, at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, December 29.

-- Advertisement --



Police received reports of an assault and when officers and London Ambulance Service attended they found the victim with a serious injury.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Abiola was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after 11pm on the same day, officers arrested an 18-year-old male at an address in Newham on suspicion of murder.

On Friday, January 1 Rayhan Yasin Ali was charged with murder and was due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates today, Saturday 2 January.

A 17-year-old woman and a 20- year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of murder, and both remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Joanna Yorke from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and we are working tirelessly to give Abiola’s family the answers they deserve.

“This murder took place in daylight, in a residential area, at a time when we know many people were in their homes. I believe that there will be people in the local community who either saw, heard or know something about this incident. I urge those people to get in touch.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police name victim of fatal Newham stabbing as teenager charged”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.