Plea for the Dama’s return to Elche

VALENCIA’S Compromis condemned other parties for not backing a proposal for the return of the Dama de Elche sculpture.

Neither the PSOE socialists, En Comu Podem, Cataluña’s ERC nor the Basque PNV party backed Compromis senator Carles Mulet’s amendment to the central government’s 2021 Budget.

Mulet wanted a €3 million allocation enabling the return of the Iberian bust and its permanent display, but the amendment was rejected and the Dama de Elche remains in Madrid’s National Archaeological Museum.

The sculpture was discovered in 1897 and sold to the Louvre in Paris some weeks later, only returning when France’s Vichy government negotiated its return with the Spanish dictator, Francisco Franco.

Mulet declared that the Dama de Elche was one of Spain’s most prominent examples of Iberian art: “By extension it is an emblem of Elche,” the senator declared.

Justifying the Budget amendment, he pointed out that the temporary loan of the statue for almost five months in 2006 brought an extra 380,000 visitors to Elche, revitalising the city’s culture and economy.

Returning the Dama to Elche and creating a museum of Iberian art would assist the “necessary decentralisation” of Spain’s cultural assets, the senator added, not least because of the city’s Iberian heritage.

