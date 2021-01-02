Passengers Feared Dead After Boat Headed For Florida Disappears

TWENTY passengers feared dead after boat headed for Florida from the Bahamas disappears

Hopes are dwindling for some 20 passengers on board a 9 meter boat destined for Florida after the US Coast Guard was forced to suspend the search for survivors on Friday, January 1. The vessel was supposed to dock in Florida on Tuesday, and a search was launched when it didn’t arrive after three days.

‘Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people,’ said Capt. Stephen V. Burdian, Seventh District Chief of Response. ‘I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible.’

The identity of the passengers is not yet known, but Coast Guard officials said in a statement that more than 44,000 square kilometres of water had been searched over a period of 84 hours without any sign of the boat or its occupants.

‘We don’t care if they’re illegals or drug trafficking,’ Officer Jose Hernandez told the Sun Sentinel. ‘We don’t want any lives lost at sea.’

