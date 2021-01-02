OUTRAGEOUS Claims That Royal Family Member Is ‘Harlequin’ On ‘The Masked Singer’ in tonights show



‘The Masked Singer’ is back on ITV screens tonight, for the second heat of the costumed guessing-game show, and the show features the first performance of a multi-coloured character called ‘Harlequin’, with clues already being given as to the identity of the celebrity hiding in the costume:

One clue said ‘Harlequin’s’ celebrity could be “A comical servant who featured in royal performances”, leaving some guessing it could somehow be a member of the Royal family, if so, that would be the first time that any royal would have taken part in any TV franchise anywhere on the globe.

Will Njobvu, the presenter of the spin-off web-series ‘Behind The Mask’, speaking with Express.co.uk, went so far as to comment, “I couldn’t believe the names I saw. I am a super fan of this show but you just keep on getting surprised. It literally could be anyone. It could be anybody. It could be a royal. You just don’t know”.

