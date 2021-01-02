Outbreak of 100 cases after Christmas Day celebration in cocktail bar

An outbreak of around 100 cases has been reported in Teba, Malaga, after a Christmas Day celebration in a cocktail bar.

ACCORDING to the city council, all Covid safety and hygiene measures were breached – there was no social distancing, no masks or limited capacity in place and the bar ignored established hours.

Some 100 of those who attended have since tested positive in PCR tests.

Most of those infected are residents of the same town, are between 18 and 40 years old, and a small group of about 11 people have mild symptoms, reports Cadena SER.

The establishment opened around 3pm on December 25, with a notification on Facebook.

The owner ‘categorically denied’ the claims capacity limits were not established, telling the publication “there was a maximum of six people per table and a metre and a half distance between tables”.

Regarding the use of masks, the owner said “everyone wore a mask but it is difficult to have to continually tell customers to wear the mask, especially when they are consuming.”

