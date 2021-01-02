NICOLA STURGEON Asks The EU To “Keep The Light On” For Scotland in a tweeted message

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, in a tweeted message at around 11pm on Thursday, December 31, leading up to midnight, when Brexit would come into being, asked the EU to “Keep The Light On” for Scotland, saying it will be “back soon”, with her Scottish National Party (SNP) wanting independence from the rest of the UK, and to remain as a part of the EU.

Mrs Sturgeon’s tweet was accompanied by a photograph of an image that had last year been projected onto the side wall of the European Commission building in Brussels, paid for by the SNP, which the Commission said it “had nothing to do with”, showing the words ‘SCOTLAND’ and ‘EUROPE’ lit up and crossing each other, with a heart in the middle.

A referendum in 2016 showed that 62 per cent of Scots wanted to remain in the EU, and Mike Russell, Scotland’s constitution secretary, stated that an independent Scotland was the “only alternative”, using the cases of Gibraltar, and Northern Ireland, both of whom sealed separate deals with Brussels regarding hard borders with Spain and The Republic Of Ireland.

