NEW Year mystery monolith appears in Canada

It seems that monolith mania is following us into 2021 as a mysterious structure has turned up in Canada. As Canadians prepared to ring in the New Year, locals were shocked to discover the alien object on the morning of December 31 in Toronto’s Humber Bay Shores area.

-- Advertisement --



One resident wrote on the local Facebook group:

‘Humber Bay got its own monolith overnight.”

The phenomenon began in November, with a mystery metal structure turning up deep in the Utah desert. This was followed by a series of similar occurrences across the globe, including two previous ones in Canada.

Local news reports that the latest addition appearing on New Year’s Eve is approximately 12-feet tall is made from a shiny metal.

CP24 media in Toronto suggested that it ‘may be a promotion for an upcoming film, or that the city placed it there as a piece of public art.

‘Regardless of the theory, most residents said they were intrigued by the structure and happy to see it provoking conversation not related to the pandemic.

‘At the same time, others expressed a little bit of concern that the monolith will bring people from across the city into the neighbourhood at a time where they should be sticking to their own community due to COVID-19.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Year Mystery Monolith Appears”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.