New rules for electric scooters come into force

As of today, January 2, driving electric scooters on pavements or in pedestrian areas is banned and a maximum speed limit on urban roads has been imposed.

NEW traffic regulations for the use of Personal Mobility Vehicles (VMP) were published a few weeks ago in the Official State Gazette (BOE), although city speed restrictions won’t be announced until May 12.

The new rules basically mean that drivers of electric scooters will have to comply with traffic regulations in the same way as any other driver, and may even be subjected to breathalyser tests.

An agreement has still to be reached as to whether or not a mandatory licence for scooters should be introduced.

General Director of Traffic, Pere Navarro, said there will be a second round of talks with local authorities to determine whether to “advance with a much more detailed regulation”.

Local Police will be tasked with monitoring and controlling the new regulations and issuing fines.

The measures are part of a package of legal reforms, approved by the Government on November 10, which aim to cut deaths and serious injuries on roads in Spain by 50 per cent by 2030.

