‘Naval BOMB’ Discovered On Hull of Iraqi Tanker- Iran Warns the US is ‘War Mongering’.

Iraqi bomb explosives experts are working to defuse a large mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew, authorities said.

The statement came a day after two private security firms said sailors found what they feared was a limpet mine on the MT Pola, a Liberian-flagged tanker in the waters off the Iraqi port of Basra. A limpet mine is a type of naval mine that attaches to the side of a ship, usually by a diver-member of special forces. It later explodes, and can significantly damage a vessel.

The Iraqi statement said the mine had been attached to a tanker rented from Iraq’s State Organization of Marketing of Oil (SOMO) that was refuelling another vessel. Iraq’s naval forces were making “a great effort to accomplish the mission” safely, said Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which is affiliated with the country’s security forces.

It was the first official Iraqi confirmation that a mine was discovered on an Iraqi tanker transferring fuel in the Persian Gulf to another vessel. It did not identify either vessel or provide more details. The discovery comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate. Iran has promised to rebut any military threats from the United States, and it vowed to hold U.S. officials responsible for last year’s killing of a prominent military leader, a pair of vague threats that come amid weeks of escalating rhetoric from both countries and U.S. demonstrations of military force in the Middle East.

