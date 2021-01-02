THE Junta will spend €1.3 million on improvements for the Gata-Nijar national park.

Carmen Crespo, who heads the regional government’s Sustainable Development department, made the announcement when visiting the park to inspect a recently-repaired 1.5-kilometre section of the Las Amoladeras path.

-- Advertisement --



Beginning this month, her department would be undertaking a range of improvements to items and infrastructure used by the public.

“This is essential if we are to introduce them to the Cabo de Gata’s extraordinary resources,” Crespo said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More spending for Gata-Nijar park.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.