mijas hiker injured

Yesterday Friday, January 1, a female hiker was injured on the Mijas mountain.

A 55-year-old woman was rescued yesterday new years day after an accident occurred on the ‘Bola’ mountain area.

The mountain rescue team (EREIM) of the Malaga Guard rescued and provided treatment for a 55-year-old woman after she attempted to climb the peak of Mijas.

The woman’s injuries included a fractured tibia and fibula in her right leg after the fall while she was attempting the climb.

Partnered by her husband and a friend the hikers it’s understood lacked the correct clothing not just for the mountain but also for the recent drop in temperatures on the Costa del Sol.

Throw into the mix darkness and disorientation and its a dangerous place to be for the inexperienced.

Two civil guards brought the woman down on a stretcher taking around two hours in total, and then the 55-year-old received medical attention at the health centre of Alhaurin el Grande.

The Civil Guard have warned all hikers and walkers to be very well equipped as temperatures are much cooler and the ground has changed underfoot getting progressively firmer, extra care is needed and equipment to match the seasonal weather change.

