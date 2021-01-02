Met Office Warns of Snow and Ice in Midlands, Northern England, & Wales

THE MET OFFICE has warned Brits that residents of the Midlands, Northern England, and Wales can expect ice and snow this weekend.

The Met Office says that snowfall could reach up to 5 centimetres in some regions of the Midlands, Northern England, and Wales.

Drivers have been warned to expect difficult conditions on roads, while train commuters can expect delays to some services as the UK grapples with potential snowfall. Pavements could potentially be slippy for pedestrians as low temperatures cause ice to form along the UK’s paths and roads.

The Met Office warning states: “Southward-moving areas of sleet and snow are likely to give 2-5cm snow over higher ground above 200-300 metres whilst at lower levels snow accumulations will be smaller and patchier in nature with 1-2cm snow for some.”

Meteorologist Alex Burkill told the Guardian that “Obviously it’s very cold and it’s going to stay cold through this week. Whilst there will be some wintry hazards around, it’s not really until the end of the week until we see any significant snow.”

