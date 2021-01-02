MEL B The Latest Celebrity Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ in tonight’s second heat

Tonight’s (Saturday) second heat of ITV’s ‘The Masked Singer’, saw the final three characters, ‘Sea Horse’, ‘Grandfather Clock’, and ‘Bush Baby’, face the judge’s vote, as the 4 judges, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross deliberating who to eliminate, eventually going for ‘Sea Horse’.

Next, they had to try to guess which celebrity was hiding inside the very elaborate ‘Sea Horse’ costume, quite clearly a female singer, with Jonathan saying daytime TV presenter, Tricia Goddard, and the other three judges all thinking it was Spice Girl Mel B.

As the tension built, and the audience shouted “Take It Off, Take It Off2, the mask was removed, revealing the one and only, 45-year-old Mel B.

During the show, in the build-up and the interviews, Mel had tried her best to disguise her Northern accent, but to no avail, as three of the judges chose correctly, all pointing to her distinctive accent as the reason for choosing her, with Mel saying she was “sad but relieved, because now I can go back to being me”.

