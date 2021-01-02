MATT HANCOCK Tweets ‘End Is In Sight’ After 1million Vaccinated In The UK, he congratulates the British people



Health Secretary Matt Hancock took to Twitter to congratulate the British public, reports The Sun, as a milestone was reached of one million people already receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, posting, “Huge THANK YOU to everyone playing their part in the national effort to beat coronavirus. Over a million people have been vaccinated already. With the vaccine roll-out accelerating, the end is in sight & we will get through this together”.

Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca have both rubbished recent claims that there are not enough doses available, with a spokesman for Pfizer saying today (Saturday), “We do not have any supply issues from our side at this point with regards to what has been agreed with the UK”, while a spokesman for Oxford/AstraZeneca said, “The plan is to build it up fairly rapidly, by the third week of January we should get two million a week”.

The Sun newspaper, also got involved fantastically, launching an appeal for 50,000 volunteers to help out at the vaccination centres up and down the country, calling it the ‘Jabs Army’.

