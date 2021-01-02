MAN UNITED Go Level On Points At The Top With Liverpool after a 1-2 victory at Aston Villa

Manchester United stay second in the Premiership, after a 1-2 victory against Aston Villa at Villa Park yesterday (Friday), but the three points now put them level with leaders Liverpool, but behind on goal difference, the first time the Red Devils have been in that position since 2013, after four different managers, and the best part of £1billion being spent on 36 new signings.

United are now unbeaten in 10 matches, with eight wins, and two draws, and are looking like real title-contenders at last, after Anthony Martial put them in front, only for Bertrand Traore to level the scores, but then, as seems customary nowadays, Bruno Fernandes bagged the win, with yet another penalty, his 15th goal of the season, and a justified win against a very in-form Villa team, who had not lost a match through December.

For sure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was happy to see Paul Pogba give a dominating display in the centre of the park, and it was Douglas Costa’s foul on Pogba that earned the penalty, and the United hierarchy must also be patting themselves on the back for keeping the faith in Solskjaer when things all seemed to be going so wrong for him not long ago, but now, on course for possibly a long-awaited Premiership title.

