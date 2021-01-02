ROQUETAS Aula del Mar maritime museum has been invaded by thousands of Playmobil figures.

They will be on display until the end of the month during the Aula’s normal opening hours, with strict health and safety measures observed at all times.

-- Advertisement --



“Our Aula del Mar is very special and we wanted to begin the year with an activity like this that also complemented the Christmas events,” said Roquetas’ Tourism and Beaches councillor Francisco Barrionuevo.

The Playmobil exhibition has more than 3,500 pieces and 1,100 figures, the councillor revealed.

“And, because it couldn’t be any other way, all the scenes have a maritime setting, with pirates, mermaids, divers, sailors and explorers which, combined with our permanent exhibitions have filled the Aula del Mar with magic,” Barrionuevo said.

“From the outset I felt the idea was original and amusing and fitted in perfectly with the maritime theme,” he added.

Barrionuevo went on to thank the six Almeria province collectors who have lent their Playmobil figures.

“Together with other enthusiasts and Aula del Mar employees they have created that amazingly realistic scenes that took more a week to put together.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Magical display in Roquetas Aula del Mar.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.