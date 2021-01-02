Madrid confines more towns and health areas as Covid infections soar

The Community of Madrid has confined five more towns and eight health areas as Covid infections soar.

FROM Monday, January 4, people living in these areas will not be allowed to leave or enter except for justified reasons.

Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, together with the Deputy Minister of Public Health and Plan Covid-19, Antonio Zapatero, and Director General of Public Health, Elena Andradas, made the announcement today (Saturday, January 2) at a press conference on the epidemiological and health care situation in the Community.

Andradas said that due to the increase of cases of coronavirus in certain parts of the region which have incidence rates of 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the restrictions will be imposed for 14 days.

The areas affected are: Marques de la Valdavia and Alcobendas-Chopera, in Alcobendas; Las Olivas and Aranjuez, in Aranjuez; San Fernando and Los Alperchines, in San Fernando de Henares; Virgen del Cortijo, in the district of Hortaleza in Madrid; and the basic area of Torrelodones, which affects the municipalities of Torrelodones and Hoyo de Manzanares.

“The increase in the accumulated incidence keeps us alert and it is foreseeable that they will continue to rise after the Christmas holidays,” she said.

“For this reason, new measures are adopted in basic health areas. It is still early to know if this is a wave or a rise by the increase in social gatherings by festive environments.”

In addition, the Ministry of Health continues with the mobility restrictions until Monday, January 11, in the ZBS of La Moraleja in Alcobendas; in Andres Mellado in the district of Chamberi, and Sanchinarro in Hortaleza, in the areas of Felipe II and Mayor Bartolome Gonzalez in Mostoles, and in North Getafe.

At the same time, the limitations remain in force until Monday January 11, in the Aravaca ZBS, in the district of Moncloa-Aravaca and the General Moscardó ZBS, in the district of Tetuán; as well as in the ZBS of Reyes Catolicos and V Centenario in San Sebastian de los Reyes.

