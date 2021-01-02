MACRON Humiliated By His Own Father Calling Him ‘Self-Serving and Insincere’ in an interview with Le Monde



French president Jean-Michel Macron has been humiliated by his 70-year-old doctor father, during an interview with French publication Le Monde, where he claimed his sone was “A self-serving politician not excessively endowed with sincerity or generosity”.

The statement allegedly stems from Macron Snr’s dismay at his son constantly portraying Germaine Noguès, his maternal grandmother, as the central figure from his childhood, which has caused some strain between father and son in recent years.

Macron Snr also told Le Monde that he detested the “narcissism” of the current era, adding, “Emmanuel is a great actor, a seducer. That is useful in politics”, going on to show his distaste at his son allowing glossy magazines to always invade his private life, and photograph him, saying, “That’s Emmanuel’s problem”.

The extraordinary comments from macron Snr come just as Journal du Dimanche revealed that a poll carried out by seven different institutes in 2020 showed his son’s popularity to have risen by seven points during the pandemic.

