‘Macabre’ New Year’s Eve Drone Evaded Security In Spain’s Madrid

‘MACABRE’ drone evaded security in Spain’s Madrid to display its eerie New Year’s Eve message

A drone somehow managed to bypass all security efforts to fly in front of the iconic clock in Puerta del Sol in Madrid just as the bells struck midnight on New Year’s Eve. Local Police still don’t know who owns the device, but government delegate Jose Manuel Franco described as “macabre” the object which carried a black crepe ribbon and a Spanish flag just as people were ringing in the New Year.

In an interview with the SER, collected by Europa Press, Franco stressed that “any kind of macabre joke is not the most appropriate at the moment”.

The usually packed Puerta del Sol celebrated a much more muted December 31 as people were prohibited from gathering on the streets for the midnight countdown. The silence was momentarily broken when musicians Nacho Cano and Kuve performed a tribute to the victims of Covid-19.

