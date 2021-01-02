London Could Be Forced Into Harsher Tier 5 Restrictions If Cases Continue To Surge.

Experts are warning that London could be first in line if a level Tier 5 system is introduced as part of even tougher coronavirus rules. The Government’s system of Covid restrictions in England currently goes up to Tier 4, but it is thought to be seriously considering a further tier in a move which could see schools and universities shut across worst-hit areas.

-- Advertisement --



Many areas in London are still experiencing a surge in cases, and experts have warned they could become the first to face any new measures. Massive swaths of England are already in Tier 4 meaning that shops have been forced to close in London and parts of the South East.

Redbridge is currently the fourth most infected area of England, with 3530 new cases in the seven days to December 28 and an infection rate of 1156.5. Thurrock in Essex has the highest rate, with 2,161 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 28 – the equivalent of 1,239.5 cases per 100,000 people.

A new variant of the virus means that cases are spreading even faster than before with massive spikes in cases in the past month. Meanwhile, Scotland and Wales have been put into a national lockdown because of the new strain. Government scientists have reportedly told Boris Johnson he needs to implement stricter measures to stop the virus from spiralling out of control.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies has reportedly told the PM that because of the new faster-spreading variant of the virus, the R-rate would surge above 1 in January.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “London Caused Be Forced Into Harsher Tier 5 Restrictions If Cases Continue To Surge”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.