Labour Shadow Cabinet Minister Jo Stevens in Hospital With Covid.

Labour’s shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital. The 54-year-old Welsh MP had been “laid low” by the virus since the end of December, according to a statement on her Twitter account.

Her team tweeted on Saturday evening: “Jo has asked us to let you know that she is being treated in hospital for Covid. Thanks for all your good wishes we will give an update when we can.” Labour leader Keir Starmer was among those wishing Ms Stevens well. He tweeted: “Get well soon Jo, a dear friend and colleague.”





