La Canada Too Many People

A performance by Omar Montes was cut short at the Marbella based shopping centre known as la Canada.

Marbella council officials and local and national police stopped a performance by Omar Montes and Kiko Rivera (Isabel Pantoja’s son).

The event, celebrating the east’s magic, and there to entertain crowds of shoppers, actually had more people than was deemed to be within restrictions under the COVID rules.

Hence, the local and national police with the local council stopped the performance and cleared several people from the popular shopping centre.

The official reason was “due to excess capacity “.

The police operation to disperse some of the excess crowds occurred at around 7 pm this evening, Saturday, January 2.

Authorities reminded the public that restrictions remain in force and social distancing must still take place.

