‘Just do it’ ! – Sharp-Witted 112-Year-Old Woman Cracks Joke With Son, 84, As She Gets Covid Jab

Sharp-Witted 112-Year-Old Woman Cracks Joke With Son As She Gets Covid Jab.

A Sharp-witted 112-year-old woman cracked jokes with her son, who is 84, as she was administered the Covid vaccine. Hazel Plummer, 112, received the Covid vaccine while laughing and joking around with nurses and her 84-year-old son. She made jokes about her age as she got the injection saying she had already survived the flu pandemic of 1918!

Hazel Plummer pretended to forget her age and giggled with staff as she received the injection on Wednesday at the Life Care Center nursing home in Littleton, Massachusetts, USA, where she lives. When son David reminded his mum she was in fact 112 not 109 as she claimed she pretended to be horrified. “Oh my God,” she said sparking laughter among the nurses and staff at the home, reported one nursing staff employee.

She hoped to show that the vaccine is safe, even for people who are very old and frail. Hazel, who still refers to herself as a ‘gal’ encouraged others to get the shot as soon as they can, saying: ‘Just do it.’ She was one of 49 patients and 50 staffers who received the first shot of their vaccine. They will all now get their next injection next month. Hazel is said to be doing well and has experienced no serious side effects from the vaccine.

