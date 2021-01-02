JIHADI Teenager UK’s Youngest Ever Terrorist Due For Early Release in a few weeks time

A teenage Jidahi, known simply as RXG, was jailed at age 14, for life in 2015, with a minimum sentence of five years, charged with plotting to behead police officers in Australia, and is now, aged 20, barely six years later, reportedly about to be released from prison, after his five-year minimum date has been reached, as reported by The Mirror, and will go before the parole board where it is claimed he will most likely comply with the release conditions of his sentence, and possibly also walk free with a new anonymous identity.

Dr Paul Stott, from the Henry Jackson Society, the anti-extremism think tank, said, “The 2019 decision to grant a teenage terrorist lifelong anonymity, despite the objections of the media, was a remarkable decision. The public will rightly be disturbed that a young man considered dangerous enough to be jailed for life in 2015 may be considered for release in April 2020. The attack at London Bridge and Sudesh Amman’s in Streatham have proven that we can’t rule out released terrorists going on the rampage again. The interests and concerns of the general public must come first”.

The teenage boy, from Blackburn, Lancashire, when arrested, was found to be in possession of bomb-making manuals, a list of potential bombing targets, an Isis flag, and had been in contact with as Australian Isis recruiter in Syria.

