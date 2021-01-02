Japan’s Prime Minister Says Olympics Will Go Ahead

JAPAN’S Prime Minister says the 2021 Summer Olympics will go ahead

In their end of year speeches, both the Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, and president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach insisted that the 2021 summer Olympic Games, scheduled to held in Tokyo, will go ahead as planned, despite a surge of coronavirus cases in the city.

Prime Minister Suga said: ‘This summer, we will hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, which are a symbol of world unity. We will make steady preparations to realise a safe and secure event.’

IOC’s Bach added: ‘Tokyo is still the best prepared Olympic city ever. We thank our Japanese partners for their great commitment and their determination to organise these Games in a safe and secure way.’

Competitors had worried that being vaccinated against Covid-19 would show up negatively on their pre-games drug tests, but the World Anti-Doping Agency confirmed on Friday, January 1, that both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs had been branded as ‘not prohibited’.

