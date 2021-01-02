Iran Accuses Trump Of “Plot To Fabricate Pretext For War.”



Trump aims to fabricate ‘pretext for war’ says Iran’s Foreign Minister. His remarks come ahead of the first anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on January 3.

“Instead of fighting Covid in US, @realDonaldTrump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region,” Zarif said in a tweet. “Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war. Iran doesn’t seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests.”

Centcom head Gen. Frank McKenzie said in a statement.“The United States continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary, and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests. We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack.”

