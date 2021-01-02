Girl, 7, seriously hurt in crash and two teenagers arrested

A schoolgirl, 7, remains in hospital with serious head injuries after a three-car collision in which two teenagers – who have since been arrested – fled the scene.

THE crash happened at a junction in Pershore Road, Birmingham at around 9.15pm on Friday, January 1.

One of the vehicles, a silver Renault Scenic, drove off but was found minutes later abandoned in a nearby street.

A seven-year-old girl travelling in a Toyota Yaris suffered skull fractures and facial injuries and remains in Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

A woman and two other children in the Yaris were not seriously injured.

Two women in a VW Polo suffered minor whiplash injuries.

Our officers patrolling the city centre at 10.30pm arrested two teenagers following a foot-chase in connection with the collision.

A male, 17, from Smethwick, and a girl aged 17 from Selly Oak were both arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. They remain in custody.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We’re appealing for witnesses who’ve not yet spoken to us to get in touch.’

“In particular if you saw the collision, the silver Renault Scenic driving off or people running from the car in Milner Road then please contact us.’

“A young girl has been left with very serious injuries and whilst the arrests are a significant development step forward we still need your help to piece the facts together.”

You can message via Live Chat on West Midlands Police website or call 101 quoting log 4459 from 1 Jan.

