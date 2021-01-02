GEORGE GALLOWAY Condemns Nicola Sturgeon’s Leadership Qualities as he tweets for a united front



George Galloway, the leader of Scotland’s ‘Alliance for Unity’ party, has made his feelings public about what he feels is Nicola Sturgeon’s inability to lead Scotland out of the current pandemic crisis, taking to Twitter this afternoon (Saturday) to post, “If our elections are to be postponed by the Virus #SturgeonLies must make way for a national unity government to take us through the crisis and to restore democracy. I don’t ordinarily favour coalitions, but, in times of existential threat, the country has to come together to defeat that threat”.

He continued, “That is where we are on this Scottish question. Alliance for Unity has two big ideas. The first big idea is that parties should stand down in favour of each other where one party has clearly the best chance to defeat the Separatists. And our second big idea is that we need a Government of National Unity in Scotland to stabilise the political situation which is extremely unstable in Scotland”.

He added, “We have a ruling caste, half of whom seem to me to be headed for jail. We’ve got corruption on a grand scale, incompetence, and failure. We’ve got industrialised lying. We need a period of calm. We need a Government of National Unity, which if elected the Alliance of Unity will try to bring about”.

Galloway also hit out at Sturgeon’s plea to the EU to, “Keep a light on for Scotland”, as she attempts to gain independence for Scotland, and rejoin the EU, about which he tweeted, “See before you get back into the EU and before that IndyRef, do you think you could crack a light on when my 86 year old mother and other people her age might get a vaccine? How about DOING YOUR DAY JOB?”.

