GALATASARAY Player In Hospital After Life-Threatening Firework Explosion at a party on New Year’s Eve

Galatasaray and Norway star Omar Elabdellaoui, is in hospital in Turkey, reportedly in a serious ‘life-threatening’ condition, after a firework exploded in his face during a New Year’s Eve party at his home, amid fears the 29-year-old former Manchester City player may be partially blinded.

A statement issued by his football club said, “Our player Omar Elabdellaoui, who was taken to our sponsor hospital Liv Hospital after an unfortunate accident at his home in the evening, was given the first intervention. The damage to the eyes of our player who has burns on his face will be understood after further examinations. A lot of information will be given about the developments regarding our conscious and life-threatening player”.

It is believed that Abdurrahim Albayrak, Galatasaray’s vice-president, his coach Fatih Terim, and Arda Turan, the club captain, are at the hospital waiting for news on the player, but the latest updates seemed to suggest Elabdellaoui was being treated by specialists.

