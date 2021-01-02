Frantic search for plough driver buried in avalanche

EMERGENCY services are searching for a man who was in a snowplough buried in an avalanche in Aller, Asturias, at around 3.30pm yesterday, January 1.

The dead body of his colleague was found at around 11.30pm on January 1 following several hours of rescue operations involving the Guardia Civil and firefighters with canine units.

Another man who was travelling in a van which was following the snowplough was evacuated in a serious condition after he got trapped between the vehicle and a safety barrier when attempting to help evacuate the two men in the snowplough before the emergency services arrived.

At the time of writing, the emergency services in Asturias confirmed that the search was still underway for the man at San Isidro Port.

In another car which had been travelling behind the plough, there was a couple with a two-year-old girl, who were trapped, but safe.

A large amount of snow had fallen in the area so rescue teams had to access the area on foot.

It is located between the Zuvillaga viewpoint and the barriers protecting against avalanches, and although it is not signposted as being dangerous, locals have been warning that it is.

