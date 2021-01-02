Forty-five women were killed by a current or ex-partner in Spain in 2020

The number of women killed by a current or ex-partner in Spain in 2020 has risen to 45 after the Ministry of Equality today confirmed two new murders due to gender violence in Las Palmas and Madrid.

THIS means a total of 1,078 women have died from gender-based violence since 2003 when data began to be collected.

Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, condemned the most recent deaths in a statement, revealing a 66-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her partner on December 26 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The victim had no children and there are no previous complaints of gender violence.

On December 31, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her partner in Madrid, who later took his own life.

They had two young children, and in this case there were previous complaints of gender violence and the woman was subject to a protection order.

The number of children orphaned by sexist violence in 2020 has now risen to 26 and 304 since 2013.

The Government Delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell, expressed her “most absolute condemnation and rejection” of these sexist murders and conveyed the government’s support to the victims’ families and friends.

She also requested that the future Children’s Law includes the suspension of the visitation rights if there are signs of violence by the partner or ex-partner and stressed that “it is essential to increase the protection of women in this context”.

