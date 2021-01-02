Former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt dies aged 71.

Former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt has died at the age of 71 following a long battle with cancer. McKevitt, who was one of four men found liable for the Omagh bomb, had been diagnosed with terminal cancer a number of years ago.

-- Advertisement --



He was released from prison in 2016 after serving a 20-year sentence for directing terrorism and membership of an illegal organisation. The 71-year-old was married to Bernadette Sands McKevitt, a sister of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands.

From Co Louth, McKevitt always denied being involved in the 1998 Omagh bombing, but in 2009 a judge ruled in a landmark civil trial that McKevitt, Liam Campbell, Colm Murphy and Seamus Daly were all liable for the bomb. He ordered them to pay a total of £1.6 million damages to 12 relatives who took the case. A fifth man, Seamus McKenna, was cleared of liability for the bombing.

In a statement issued by Republican Network for Unity on Facebook, they said: “[We] are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and comrade Michael McKevitt.” In 2019, McKevitt was adjudicated bankrupt in the High Court following failure to pay out the damages.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt dies aged 71”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.