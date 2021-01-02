Finishing touches for Almeria station

REHABILATION of Almeria’s original railway station is nearly finished.

Work on this second phase was provisionally signed off last month with Spain’s track operator ADIF to comply with the agreed deadline, although some finishing touches were still required.

The fine building, inaugurated in 1893, will not be ready for occupation until the third phase is finished, after which Almeria city hall and the central government will decide its future role.

As the station houses installations that are still in use, ADIF sources said the most likely arrangement was a 20-year agreement allowing city hall to use the remainder of the building at a token rent.

