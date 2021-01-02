Ex ‘Britain’s fattest man’ Dies Aged 52 After Health Battle.

Barry Austin, once dubbed Britain’s fattest man, died aged 52 on New Year’s Day, according to Birmingham City Football Club. Tributes have been paid to well-known Birmingham City supporter Barry Austin – once declared Britain’s fattest man – after his tragic death at the age of 52. Birmingham City announced via a statement that Barry – known as Fat Baz – died on New Year’s Day after a health battle.

-- Advertisement --



The club put out a brilliant photo of Barry on social media last night and said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of lifelong Bluenose, Barry Austin. His love for Blues was unquestionable. May you rest in peace, Baz.” Chelmsley Wood resident Barry gained popularity after he took part in the SkyOne documentary Inside Britain’s Fattest Man.

He also took part in ITV’s The Fattest Man in Britain where he admitted he consumed up to 29,000 calories a day, including 12 litres of fizzy drink. Barry, meanwhile, had his own custom-built chair at St Andrew’s which took up the space of three ‘normal’ seats inside the stadium.

The ex-cab driver appeared to be turning his life around in April 2012 when he was reported to have shed 20 stone to marry his fiancé Debbie Kirby, 50. His weight then dropped to 40 stone after having a gastric balloon fitted and lost his title as Britain’s Fattest Man to Paul Mason, who weighed over 70 stone at the time. Despite Barry’s dramatic weight loss, he was reportedly suffering from problems with a growth on his legs, which weighed between two to three stone.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ex ‘Britain’s Fattest Man’ Dies Aged 52 After Health Battle”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.