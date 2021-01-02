EU super-trawlers to be banned from plundering fish from British waters.

The vast vessels — often longer than a football pitch — use nets up to one-mile in length to catch hundreds of tons of fish every day. But they have been blamed for large numbers of dead dolphins and porpoises washed up on our shores.

Brits also complain they dominate the main fishing grounds, making it difficult for them to compete. The Government has already banned pulse trawling — another method favoured by European fishing fleets.

The campaign is being backed by former Brexit Party MEP Martin Daubney who is urging supporters to add their names to the growing calls to keep the huge fishing vessels away from the UK coast. If the online petition gets 100,000 signatures it will be considered for debate in the House of Commons.

