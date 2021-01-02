El Ejido resident wins a car

THOUSANDS of El Ejido residents entered the draw for a car in a campaign promoting local shops and businesses.

Receipts for purchases in participating bars, restaurants and shops were placed in containers that on the big day were delivered to El Ejido town hall.

Here they were tipped into one huge box for the draw of the winning ticket that was broadcast live on the town hall’s TouTube channel.

This belonged to Maria Lourdes Torres Bailon, for purchases she had made at a Matagorda supermarket.

A great many people took part in the scheme, hoping to win the car in a move to boost sales, said Commerce councillor Montserrat Cervantes who thanked the local population for their enthusiastic participation when El Ejido businesses were going through such a difficult period.

