Eight people die at Bosnia New Year’s Eve party

BOSNIAN police have reported that eight young people die at a New Year’s Eve party from carbon monoxide poisoning when the gas heating system they used failed.

The deceased are four boys and four girls between 18 and 20 years old, who were celebrating in southern Bosnia-Herzegovina .

According to information from the local media, two other young people are in serious condition, following the suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from the gas heating that was used at the party, about 150km from Sarajevo.

People residing nearby alerted the police who arrived at the cottage at around 10am.

