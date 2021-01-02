Dry but cold prediction for Alicante province

ALICANTE province saw in the New Year with snow inland in the Font Roja national park near Alcoy.

Meanwhile, on the coast the hardiest residents and the occasional tourist braved sea temperatures of 13 degrees in Torrevieja, Alicante, Playa de San Juan and Benidorm for their traditional New Year’s Day dip.

The inland snow melted not long after settling and, if Professor Jorge Olcina, director of Alicante University’s Climate Laboratory is right, no more is expected during the immediately following days.

Instead, Olcina predicted that until January 10 at least the weather would be dry but cold throughout the province while relatively little rain was foreseen for January or February.

