The Provincial Council of Malaga has funding for a drive to install nine charging points for electric cars across Axarquia.

THE initiative is part of a province-wide scheme costing €530,000, of which 60 per cent will be financed with European funds and the remaining 40 per cent with funds from the council itself.

The nine charging points will be in Arenas, Benamocarra, Benaoján, Comares, Cortes de la Frontera, Frigiliana, Riogordo, Torrox, and La Viñuela in a bid to “combat climate change and encourage sustainable and accessible transport”.

The charging points, which are being located in municipalities with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants in the province, will have an average speed of 22 kilowatts per hour, which means an average autonomy per hour of 140 kilometres.


The project also includes an intelligent management system that will make it possible to know from the vehicle itself the location and availability of the recharge point.

Motorists will be able to book the recharge at a specific time in advance, receive information on prices and offers, types of connector and whether it offers fast or semi-fast recharging, and an integrated payment system, among other features.


