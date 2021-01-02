Dog Missing For 8 Years Turns Up On New Year’s Eve

DOG missing for 8 years and feared dead turns up on New Year’s Eve

Almost eight years after Shih Tzu Roxy disappeared without a trace from her garden in Connah’s Quay, Flintshire, she has been reunited with her stunned owner Magdalena Klubczuk. When Roxy disappeared in 2013, a devastated Ms Klunzuk spent weeks looking for her, but finally conceded that she must have been hit by a car when there was no trace of the little dog.

Then, at 11pm on New Year’s Eve, a dog was picked up roaming the streets of Buckley and a scan of her microchip at Skylor’s Animal Rescue revealed that she was the missing Roxy. Now, the lucky pooch has been reunited with her relieved owner and will shortly be introduced to the family’s other dog.

“It was such an emotional reunion, I felt like she recognised me when she saw me”, Ms Klubczuk said.

________________________________________________________________________

