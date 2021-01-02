Current problems for Nacimiento municipalities

MUNICIPALITIES in the Nacimiento area need a better electricity supply, their town halls claimed.

The mayors of Abrucena, Fiñana, Nacimiento and Las Tres Villas accompanied by Gergal’s socialist spokesmen, warned that their situation is critical.

Important projects are stalled while others cannot commence for lack of a reliable supply, they said, calling on the regional government to keep its election promises to solve the area’s energy problems.

Both the Junta and the Diputacion should take immediate steps to provide the power the area needed, the mayors declared.

