COVID VACCINES MIXED

The UK will, in extreme cases, permit the use of two vaccines.

In the UK, it has been accepted and agreed by health authorities that it is possible to ‘MIX’ the vaccines in the sense that it would be possible to innoculate a patient with two different vaccines.

This practice would require tighter supervision and closer monitoring, and it’s a practice which is discouraged and with no evidence of extra benefit, trying two vaccines though, may help in severe cases.

Mary Ramsey, who heads immunizations at public health UK says “where it is not possible to give a second dose of one vaccine it is better to give a dose of another vaccine rather than none “.

This situation can occur, but rarely in the UK, however, Public Health being prepared to give a different second dose, indicates they are ready for every eventuality.

It could be that your first dose is a Pfizer one and the second dose an Oxford or AstraZeneca one.

With record highs of nearly 56.000 cases per day in the last week (31/12), the UK must be prepared with every ‘alter’ strategy to combat the spread of COVID.

