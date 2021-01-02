COVID TESTING AT THE DENTIST

The Madrid health authorities have decided to allow dentists to be involved with the Covid testing program.

In Madrid, you can now visit a dentist and receive a COVID antigen test.

Madrid has 18 confined areas of the region and expects 500 dentists in total to apply for the permission to test for COVID.

Madrid’s Community is the first in Spain to offer this antigen test at dentists surgeries and outside of medical centres.

In a government statement, Isabel Ayuso (president of Madrid’s community) announced the authorization for dentists to perform antigen tests on the public, at their or the government’s request.

It’s believed that antigen tests only detect when the infected are in the advanced stages, and They show clear symptoms.

In any case, these tests will speed up detection in Madrid’s community, which is still now heavily infected with 18 municipalities alone, in forced perimeter closure.

