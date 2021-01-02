COUPLE attacks nurse in Alicante hospital on New Year’s Day because they were unhappy with the waiting time

A couple waiting to be seen for a consultation at Alicante General Hospital broke through a door, damaged equipment and threatened the life of one of the emergency room staff at around 9pm on January 1.

According to official reports, the man first began to pound on a door and scream for attention, demanding that his wife been seen immediately. When a nurse advised the man that he could not be there due to Covid regulations, the irate individual put his fist through the glass in the door. As the nurse called for security, the woman put her hand through the broken glass and opened the door.

The woman then proceeded to throw chairs, medical equipment and a computer monitor at the nurse. She also threatened to kill the staff member if he had her husband arrested. Security officers arrived at the scene and calmed the situation, followed by the National Police who arrested the pair.

