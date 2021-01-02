JACK MA, one of China’s richest men, has disappeared after criticising the country’s regime government.

-- Advertisement --



The billionaire made his fortune by founding Alibaba, one of Asia’s largest online marketplaces. With his net worth of over £35 billion, he is one of China’s richest businessmen in a regime where the wealthy and successful often must cooperate with the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Recently, Ma disappeared from his position as a judge on Africa’s Business Heroes – similar to Dragon’s Den in the UK. His photo was removed from the popular show’s website, and the tycoon was cut from all video promotional material.

An Alibaba spokesman said that Ma could no longer be a member of the show’s judging panel due to a “schedule conflict”, though many believe the billionaire’s disappearance from public life is linked to his increasingly outspoken views against Xi Xinping’s government.

In March, property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang was sentenced to 18 years in prison on corruption charges after he described Premier Xi as a “clown” for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Many analysts believe that the Chinese regime has launched a crackdown on dissenting voices within its business elite, which Jack Ma may have been the latest target of.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chinese Billionaire Disappears After Criticising Regime”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.